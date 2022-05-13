Fund Objectives

As of 27/06/2022

Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (ticker: GFOF) seeks to provide exposure to the transformative companies that are, and could be, building the future of finance and our digital economy.

The companies are categorised across three core pillars: Financial Foundations, Technology Solutions, and Digital Asset Infrastructure.

Companies are further categorised across thematic exposures and business segments such as Payment Platforms, Exchanges, Miners, Asset Management, and Blockchain Technology. We believe that these are the sectors that will characterise, and shape, the future of the financial world.

Please remember that the value of your investment may go down as well as up and past performance is no indication of future performance.

Why invest in Future of Finance ETF Access the Entire Value Chain: Exposure to the various contributors we believe will comprise the value chain of the digital economy, from miners to exchanges, to asset managers. GFOF is focused on capturing the value frequently found at cross-sections, such as a vertical slice of the growing crypto ecosystem, or the companies at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets. Fundamental Data and Key Document Usage: Examination of both fundamental company data as well as key corporate documents and public filings. These materials are then carefully evaluated in order to best identify the companies most strongly associated with the Future of Finance theme. Three Core Scoring Metrics for Inclusion: Measurement of companies against specific criteria and then scoring based on their closeness to the theme, revenue attribution, and regulatory environment.