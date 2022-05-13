GFOF

Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF - Acc

GFOF offers investors the opportunity to benefit from innovative businesses that are integral in evolving the financial system to build the digital economy.

Key Documents
Factsheet
As of 27/06/2022

Fund Objectives

Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (ticker: GFOF) seeks to provide exposure to the transformative companies that are, and could be, building the future of finance and our digital economy. 

The companies are categorised across three core pillars: Financial Foundations, Technology Solutions, and Digital Asset Infrastructure. 

Companies are further categorised across thematic exposures and business segments such as Payment Platforms, Exchanges, Miners, Asset Management, and Blockchain Technology. We believe that these are the sectors that will characterise, and shape, the future of the financial world.

Please remember that the value of your investment may go down as well as up and past performance is no indication of future performance.

Why invest in Future of Finance ETF

Access the Entire Value Chain:

Exposure to the various contributors we believe will comprise the value chain of the digital economy, from miners to exchanges, to asset managers. GFOF is focused on capturing the value frequently found at cross-sections, such as a vertical slice of the growing crypto ecosystem, or the companies at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets.

Fundamental Data and Key Document Usage:

Examination of both fundamental company data as well as key corporate documents and public filings. These materials are then carefully evaluated in order to best identify the companies most strongly associated with the Future of Finance theme.

Three Core Scoring Metrics for Inclusion:

Measurement of companies against specific criteria and then scoring based on their closeness to the theme, revenue attribution, and regulatory environment.

Risks

The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by daily stock and currency market movements.

Exposure to global developed and emerging markets may be riskier than other equity investments.

Exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations could have a negative or positive effect on returns.

No direct exposure to digital assets, but some companies may have a higher-than-average correlation to digital currencies.

Investors’ capital is fully at risk and investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

As of 27/06/2022

Listings & Codes

Exchange Ticker RIC SEDOL ISIN Valoren WKN CCY Listing Date
LSE GFOF LN GFOF.L BP6LTB5 IE000TVPSRI1 - - USD 17/05/2022
LSE GFOP LN GFOP.L BP6LTD7 IE000TVPSRI1 - - GBP 17/05/2022
Borsa Italiana GFOF IM GFOF.MI BNDB2Y8 IE000TVPSRI1 - - EUR 20/05/2022
Xetra GF0F GY GF0F.DE BNDB2Z9 IE000TVPSRI1 - A3DJZD EUR 17/05/2022

Registrations

United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Ireland
Netherlands
Finland
Luxembourg
Austria
Denmark
Norway
Sweden
France
Fund Overview
TickerGFOF
Asset ClassEquities
Base CurrencyUSD
Income TreatmentAccumulating
Inception Date13/05/2022
IndexBloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index
Number of Holdings22
Rebalance FrequencyQuarterly
TER70 bps
Net Asset ValuesAs of 27/06/2022
NAV$6.97
Net Assets of Fund1,811,904.59 (USD)
Shares Outstanding260,000
Issuer AUM$593,552,724
Structure
Replication MethodPhysical
DomicileIreland
UCITS CompliantYes
Fund UmbrellaHANetf ICAV
Financial End Year31/03
Legal FormICAV
Legal And Tax Information
UCITS EligibleYes
ISA EligibleYes
SIPP EligibleYes
UK Fund Reporting Status
Key Service Providers
CustodianThe Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Branch
Index Details
IndexBloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index
CurrencyUSD
Index ProviderBloomberg
Bloomberg TickerBGFOFN Index
GFOF Performance 1M 3M 6M YTD 12M Since Inception

Webinars

WebinarJuly 2022

FT Adviser | Investing in the digital asset economy | 13th July 2022
Press Releases

PressMay 2022

Grayscale Investments® Launches its First European ETF: Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF
Sign up to receive your investor pack and email alerts

About Grayscale

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of secure, regulated, and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and unrivalled expertise as the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale’s private placements, public quotations, and ETFs for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please visit grayscale.com.

How to Buy GFOF

HANetf funds are available to buy through self-directed platforms and brokers, and intermediary platforms across Europe listed in the link below. If you would like more information on how to trade with APs/market makers, please contact our Capital Markets Team at [email protected]

The price of any Shares or the value of an investment in ETPs may go up or down and an investor may not get back the amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product or to adopt any investment strategy. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the appropriate prospectus and after seeking independent investment, tax and legal advice.

These products may not be available in your market or suitable for you. The content of this document does not constitute investment advice nor an offer for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any product or make any investment.

